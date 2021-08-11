Citigroup (C) is the latest big bank to mandate vaccines for employees returning to the office as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges.
Starting September 13, employees working in the bank's New York headquarters as well as other offices in the New York metropolitan area, Chicago, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia, will need to be vaccinated and are expected in the office at least twice a week.
For employees working at other branches, Citi is strongly encouraging, but not requiring, vaccination. Those employees are required to wear masks and participate in company-provided rapid testing regardless of vaccination status. The bank said it is monitoring data but will not be bringing more employees back to any other corporate offices yet.
Read more here.