US stock futures mixed ahead of key inflation report

By CNN Business

Published 6:38 AM ET, Wed August 11, 2021
7 min ago

US stocks point to a mixed open

US stock futures were mixed again Wednesday morning ahead of a key inflation report due out at 8:30 am ET. 

On Tuesday, the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed to fresh all-time highs in an otherwise rather quiet trading session in the dog days of summer.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

  • Dow futures rose 26 points, or 0.07%.
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.11%.
  • Nasdaq futures slipped 0.38%

18 min ago

Robinhood investors may have the last laugh after lackluster IPO

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Robinhood's Wall Street debut was tepid, just like Facebook's initial public offering more than nine years ago. But despite the lackluster start, Robinhood has roared back to life in the past week.

Can it continue to climb and eventually become the Facebook of financial services?

It's way too soon to make that call. But notably, shares of Robinhood debuted at $38 — the same price as Facebook (FB) in its May 2012 IPO. Today Facebook is trading at nearly $361.

Robinhood has certainly had a rollercoaster ride so far: The stock tumbled 8% on its first day and fell as low as $33.25 the second day. But it's since roared back up to more than 40% above the IPO price and is now trading around $54, even briefly hitting a high of $85 last week.

Read more here.

15 min ago

Another big bank is mandating vaccines

From CNN Business' Moira Ritter

Citigroup (C) is the latest big bank to mandate vaccines for employees returning to the office as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges.

Starting September 13, employees working in the bank's New York headquarters as well as other offices in the New York metropolitan area, Chicago, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia, will need to be vaccinated and are expected in the office at least twice a week.

For employees working at other branches, Citi is strongly encouraging, but not requiring, vaccination. Those employees are required to wear masks and participate in company-provided rapid testing regardless of vaccination status. The bank said it is monitoring data but will not be bringing more employees back to any other corporate offices yet.

Read more here.