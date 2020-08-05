Ahead of a bunch of economic data on jobs and the service sector, stock futures are on the rise. Even as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, markets have continued to surge.

Here's where things stand this morning:

Dow futures were up 185 points, or 0.7%

futures were up 185 points, or 0.7% S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

futures rose 0.5% Nasdaqfutures were up 0.3%

Gold continues to soar, rising nearly 2% to $2,055 an ounce. Gold has surged as bond yields continue to plummet below inflation. Although gold doesn't mature in value on its own, investors are parking money there in hope that it will at least keep up with rising prices.

Stocks eked out a gain on Tuesday after starting the trading session in the red. The Nasdaq Composite again hit a closing record, exceeding the all-time high it hit Monday.