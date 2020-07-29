General Electric suffered another hellish quarter as the pandemic crushed its jet engine business.

The recession caused GE’s industrial businesses to burn through $2.1 billion during the quarter.

But in a sign of how low expectations are and how difficult the environment is, that was actually a slight improvement from the first quarter and better than Wall Street feared.

GE (GE) had previously warned it could burn through a staggering $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion because of the damage done by the health crisis. The company said it avoided that outcome in part by aggressively cutting costs. GE has laid off thousands of aviation workers during the pandemic.

GE posted an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share, missing estimates for 10 cents. That loss included more than $1.6 billion of writedowns in its jet-engine and financial businesses.

GE Aviation, which has been slammed by the severe downturn in air travel, swung to a loss of $680 million. Orders collapsed by 56%.

CEO Larry Culp said GE is planning for a “prolonged return” to pre-crisis activity in commercial aviation. But Culp also expressed confidence that GE can return to positive industrial free cash flow in 2021.