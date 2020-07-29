Live TV
Stocks in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed meeting: July 29, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 7:24 a.m. ET, July 29, 2020
1 min ago

GE burned through another $2.1 billion – but that’s actually good news

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

General Electric suffered another hellish quarter as the pandemic crushed its jet engine business.

The recession caused GE’s industrial businesses to burn through $2.1 billion during the quarter.

But in a sign of how low expectations are and how difficult the environment is, that was actually a slight improvement from the first quarter and better than Wall Street feared.

GE (GE) had previously warned it could burn through a staggering $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion because of the damage done by the health crisis. The company said it avoided that outcome in part by aggressively cutting costs. GE has laid off thousands of aviation workers during the pandemic.

GE posted an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share, missing estimates for 10 cents. That loss included more than $1.6 billion of writedowns in its jet-engine and financial businesses.

GE Aviation, which has been slammed by the severe downturn in air travel, swung to a loss of $680 million. Orders collapsed by 56%.

CEO Larry Culp said GE is planning for a “prolonged return” to pre-crisis activity in commercial aviation. But Culp also expressed confidence that GE can return to positive industrial free cash flow in 2021.

30 min ago

US stock futures are 'meh' ahead of the Fed's meeting

So, yeah, not much to report in stocksland this morning. The Fed concludes it policy meeting today, and it will release a statement at 2 pm ET. Investors are pretty confident that the Fed will be staying the course, so...

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 26 points, or 0.1%
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%
  • Nasdaqfutures were up 0.5%

1 hr 20 min ago

Starbucks sales are still getting crushed by coronavirus

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Even as stores began to reopen, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to weigh heavily on sales at Starbucks (SBUX).

The coffee chain on Tuesday reported a net loss of $678.4 million, or $0.58 per share, during the quarter ended June 28, largely due to the negative impacts of the pandemic. 

Starbucks revenue declined 38% from the same period in the prior year to $4.2 billion.

Still, the company's earnings were somewhat ahead of what Wall Street had expected. The company's stock jumped more than 5% in premarket trading.

1 hr 20 min ago

The world's most powerful tech CEOs are about to be grilled by Congress. Here's what to expect

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

When Bill Gates went before Congress 22 years ago to respond to claims that Microsoft was unfairly muscling out its competition, he offered what's since become a familiar Silicon Valley refrain.

Microsoft (MSFT) and its peers, Gates argued, have produced dazzling new products at affordable prices; created more jobs and economic opportunity than any sector of the economy; and made the United States a leader in innovation. Despite Gates' testimony, though, Microsoft would go on to face a massive antitrust lawsuit from the US government, a landmark case that would be referenced for years as a turning point for the digital economy.

Now, in an echo of that pivotal moment, Congress is preparing to grill the tech titans of our time: Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Google's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL).

Read our full preview here.