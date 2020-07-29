Even as stores began to reopen, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to weigh heavily on sales at Starbucks (SBUX).

The coffee chain on Tuesday reported a net loss of $678.4 million, or $0.58 per share, during the quarter ended June 28, largely due to the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Starbucks revenue declined 38% from the same period in the prior year to $4.2 billion.

Still, the company's earnings were somewhat ahead of what Wall Street had expected. The company's stock jumped more than 5% in premarket trading.

Read more here.