Live TV
Follow CNN Business
Upcoming

Stocks in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed meeting: July 29, 2020

By CNN Business

Published 6:56 AM ET, Wed July 29, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

US stock futures are 'meh' ahead of the Fed's meeting

So, yeah, not much to report in stocksland this morning. The Fed concludes it policy meeting today, and it will release a statement at 2 pm ET. Investors are pretty confident that the Fed will be staying the course, so...

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 26 points, or 0.1%
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%
  • Nasdaqfutures were up 0.5%

52 min ago

Starbucks sales are still getting crushed by coronavirus

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Even as stores began to reopen, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to weigh heavily on sales at Starbucks (SBUX).

The coffee chain on Tuesday reported a net loss of $678.4 million, or $0.58 per share, during the quarter ended June 28, largely due to the negative impacts of the pandemic. 

Starbucks revenue declined 38% from the same period in the prior year to $4.2 billion.

Still, the company's earnings were somewhat ahead of what Wall Street had expected. The company's stock jumped more than 5% in premarket trading.

Read more here.

52 min ago

The world's most powerful tech CEOs are about to be grilled by Congress. Here's what to expect

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

When Bill Gates went before Congress 22 years ago to respond to claims that Microsoft was unfairly muscling out its competition, he offered what's since become a familiar Silicon Valley refrain.

Microsoft (MSFT) and its peers, Gates argued, have produced dazzling new products at affordable prices; created more jobs and economic opportunity than any sector of the economy; and made the United States a leader in innovation. Despite Gates' testimony, though, Microsoft would go on to face a massive antitrust lawsuit from the US government, a landmark case that would be referenced for years as a turning point for the digital economy.

Now, in an echo of that pivotal moment, Congress is preparing to grill the tech titans of our time: Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Google's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL).

Read our full preview here.