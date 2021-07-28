Follow CNN Business
Crucial Fed meeting has US stock investors on edge

By CNN Business

Updated 7:12 a.m. ET, July 28, 2021
1 min ago

All bets are off if the Fed and White House are wrong about inflation

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

The White House and the Federal Reserve broadly agree: Inflation isn't here to stay. Red-hot prices will cool off as the US economy reopens.

Most economists seem to concur that inflation is "transitory," as the Fed puts it. Investors aren't freaking out either about the biggest price hikes since 2008.

But the stakes couldn't be much higher here. If the consensus is wrong (as it sometimes is) and inflation remains uncomfortably high, it could threaten the economic recovery, the stock market boom and even the Biden agenda.

It still screams transitory to us," said Stephanie Roth, senior markets economist at JPMorgan Private Bank. "If we're wrong, it could shorten the economic cycle that we're in."

Read more here.

29 min ago

Robinhood reveals new investigation as IPO nears

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Regulators are investigating the fact that Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is not licensed by FINRA, Wall Street's powerful self-regulator, the online trading platform announced Tuesday.

News of the probe comes more than five months after CNN Business reported that Tenev, the public face of Robinhood, is not registered with FINRA, short for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. That's despite the fact that he presides over one of the nation's largest and most powerful online brokerages.

It also comes on the eve of a blockbuster initial public offering that could value Robinhood at $35 billion.

Read more here.

41 min ago

US stocks point to quiet opening

US stock futures were flat ahead of a critical Fed meeting and after ending their 5-day win streak Tuesday. Hong Kong’s stock market rebounded, making up a small bit of ground after China urged calm. 

  • Dow futures fell 15 points, or 0.04%.
  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.16%.
  • Nasdaq futures rose 0.23%

55 min ago

Beijing calls for calm after historic tech stock rout

From CNN Business' Michelle Toh

Chinese state media is urging investors to stay calm following a brutal stock market sell-off this week that has wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in value.

Chinese state-run newspaper Securities Times published a commentary Wednesday acknowledging the "changes in policy for certain industries" after a market rout on Monday and Tuesday that came as investors reacted to Beijing's widening crackdown on private enterprise.

"Investors should have confidence in the market," it wrote. "A short-term shock does not change the nature of the long-term positive trend ... China's economy and markets are at an advantage in terms of its width and depth."

Even so, Chinese tech stocks swung wildly Wednesday.

Read more here.

54 min ago

Google revenue jumps 62%, fueled by demand for online advertising

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

This time last year, Google was starting to feel the early pandemic slump as large parts of the global economy shut down. On Tuesday, the company showed just how far it's come since.

Google's (GOOGL) parent company Alphabet reported revenue of $61.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30, a staggering 62% jump from the same quarter last year and significantly higher than analysts had expected. The company's profits more than doubled to $18.5 billion.

Alphabet's stock rose nearly 4% in premarket trading following the earnings report.

Read more here.

49 min ago

Apple posts a record June quarter thanks to iPhone sales

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

More than 14 years after they were first introduced, iPhones are still very much in demand.

Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday announced a massive earnings beat for the three months ended June 26, thanks to a nearly 50% year-over-year jump in iPhone sales to $39.6 billion. The company posted total quarterly revenue increased 36% to $81.4 billion — a record for the June quarter and nearly $8 billion above analyst expectations.

"This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Read more here.