The White House and the Federal Reserve broadly agree: Inflation isn't here to stay. Red-hot prices will cool off as the US economy reopens.

Most economists seem to concur that inflation is "transitory," as the Fed puts it. Investors aren't freaking out either about the biggest price hikes since 2008.

But the stakes couldn't be much higher here. If the consensus is wrong (as it sometimes is) and inflation remains uncomfortably high, it could threaten the economic recovery, the stock market boom and even the Biden agenda.

It still screams transitory to us," said Stephanie Roth, senior markets economist at JPMorgan Private Bank. "If we're wrong, it could shorten the economic cycle that we're in."

