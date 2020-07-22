The United States government has abruptly ordered China to "cease all operations and events" at its consulate in Houston, Texas, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in what it called an "unprecedented escalation" in recent actions taken by Washington.

The tit-for-tat escalation in US-China tensions is giving investors PTSD about the trade war.

Here's where things stand this morning:

Dow futures were down 90 points, or 0.3%

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq futures were flat

US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, as investors await more company earnings in addition to news about the economic recovery and efforts to find a Covid-19 vaccine.