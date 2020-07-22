Pfizer and BioNTech jointly announced that they will supply the US government with 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine once approved and developed.

The companies said they reached an agreement with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense: The government will pay $2 billion when they receive the first 100 million doses, and it can buy up to 500 million more doses afterward.

The drug companies warned that they still need to study their vaccine candidate. But if those studies are successful, they believe they can request "some form" of regulatory approval, including Emergency Use Authorization as early as October 2020. On that timeline, they believe they can manufacturer 100 million doses by the end of 2020 -- and 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Americans will receive the vaccine for free, the companies said.

Pfizer's (PFE) stock rose 5% in premarket trading. BioNTech (BNTX) was up 6%.