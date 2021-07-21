Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Stocks continue their big rebound

By CNN Business

Updated 7:05 a.m. ET, July 21, 2021
1 min ago

Jamie Dimon awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to stay at JPMorgan

From CNN Business' Rob McLean

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) really, really wants CEO Jamie Dimon to stick around.

The investment bank awarded Dimon 1.5 million stock options on July 20 — priced at the average price of JPMorgan's stock on Tuesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today, that's an award worth more than $220 million.

But here's the catch: Dimon won't be able to exercise the options. They'll start to vest on July 20, 2026, and he must hold the shares until July 20, 2031. By then, the shares could be worth much more -- especially if it has a few more years like this one. JPMorgan's stock is up nearly 18% in 2021.

23 min ago

Inflation is here. The Delta variant could make it worse

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

The biggest question facing the US economy is when skyrocketing consumer prices will come back to earth. The emergence of the Delta variant only deepens that inflation mystery.

The hope is that inflation will cool off as the economy fully reopens, allowing supply to catch up with increasing demand.

But the summer surge in Covid-19 cases is complicating that thinking. That's because the Delta variant threatens to both ease pricing pressures in the short term -- and worsen them in the long run.

44 min ago

US stocks poised to open higher

Stocks are continuing their rally Wednesday after closing higher Tuesday. They rebounded from a miserable trading session at the start of the week when the Dow logged its worst day since October.

Here's where things stand as of 6:00 am ET:

1 hr 1 min ago

Netflix falls short on subscriber growth and confirms plans to get into gaming

Netflix (NFLX) posted sluggish subscriber growth when it reported earnings Tuesday, and forecast bigger gains ahead. But Wall Street isn't satisfied.

The streaming service said it has 209 million subscribers globally after adding a little more than a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021. That beat the company's own expectations for the quarter, even though it was a mostly low bar.

Yet Netflix's stock took an immediate hit in after-hours trading with its forecast for the third quarter coming in softer than the 5.5 million subscribers analysts were expecting. 

Netflix said its projecting a growth of 3.5 million for the next quarter.

59 min ago

Robinhood targets July 29 debut as a public company

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Robinhood is planning to make its big debut as a public company next week.

The trading app is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 29, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. The timing of the debut could still change, the person cautioned.

Robinhood is aiming to raise up to $2.3 billion in an initial public offering that could value the controversial company at $35 billion. That means the IPO could make Robinhood more valuable than about two-thirds of the companies in the S&P 500.

