Stock futures pointed to a second-straight positive day after a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna has been found to induce immune responses in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.
Coronavirus has decimated the global economy, and the recovery has proven choppy as the United States has failed to contain the spread of the virus. Without a working vaccine, it's unlikely the economy can fully recover.
- Dow futures were up 350 points
- S&P 500 futures advanced 1.1%
- Nasdaq futures moved 0.7% higher
US stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday even as America’s leading banks warned about loan losses piling up and uncertainty about the future. The Dow climbed 557 points yesterday.