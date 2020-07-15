Live TV
Follow CNN Business
Upcoming

Dow set to soar after a Covid-19 vaccine trial shows promise: July 15, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 7:45 AM ET, Wed July 15, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
32 min ago

Google joins the dash for India's Jio with $4.5 billion investment

By CNN Business' Jill Disis

Asia's richest man is getting another massive investment from Silicon Valley as he grows his technology empire in India.

Google (GOOGL) will pump $4.5 billion into Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms, the digital technology arm of sprawling conglomerate Reliance Industries. That gives Google a 7.7% stake in the company, the companies announced Wednesday.

The investment includes a deal to jointly develop an entry level, affordable smartphone and "expand the benefits of digitization across the length and breadth of India," they said. The deal values Jio at about $58 billion.

32 min ago

Apple wins appeal against $15 billion EU tax bill

From CNN Business' Hadas Gold

Apple has won its appeal against a European Commission ruling that it owed Ireland €13 billion ($14.9 billion) in taxes.

The European Union's second highest court ruled Wednesday that the Commission had not proven that the company had received illegal state aid from Ireland through favorable tax agreements.

The European Commission — Europe's top antitrust authority — said in 2016 that the Irish government had granted Apple (AAPL) an illegal advantage by helping the iPhone maker keep its tax bill artificially low for more than 20 years.

33 min ago

US stock futures soar after a Covid-19 vaccine trial shows promise

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Stock futures pointed to a second-straight positive day after a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna has been found to induce immune responses in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.

Coronavirus has decimated the global economy, and the recovery has proven choppy as the United States has failed to contain the spread of the virus. Without a working vaccine, it's unlikely the economy can fully recover.

  • Dow futures were up 350 points
  • S&P 500 futures advanced 1.1%
  • Nasdaq futures moved 0.7% higher

US stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday even as America’s leading banks warned about loan losses piling up and uncertainty about the future. The Dow climbed 557 points yesterday.