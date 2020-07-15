Asia's richest man is getting another massive investment from Silicon Valley as he grows his technology empire in India.

Google (GOOGL) will pump $4.5 billion into Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms, the digital technology arm of sprawling conglomerate Reliance Industries. That gives Google a 7.7% stake in the company, the companies announced Wednesday.

The investment includes a deal to jointly develop an entry level, affordable smartphone and "expand the benefits of digitization across the length and breadth of India," they said. The deal values Jio at about $58 billion.