Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects inflation to stay hot in the coming months before cooling off, according to prepared remarks Wednesday.

“Inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating,” Powell said in testimony to the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell noted that inflation metrics are being exaggerated by the fact that prices completely crashed last spring when the pandemic erupted. As the year-over-year comparisons become more typical, this temporary phenomenon will go away in the coming months.

But the Fed chief expects these “rapid” price hikes to “partially reverse” as bottlenecks ease.

Powell reiterated that the Fed “would be prepared” to act if officials saw signs that inflation expectations were persistently above the central bank’s goals.

Given the rapid recovery and surging inflation, the Fed discussed removing some of its emergency stimulus during its June meeting. Powell said the Fed will continue to discuss in upcoming meetings whether it should scale back its asset purchases.

“We will provide advance notice before announcing any decision to make changes to our purchases,” Powell said.