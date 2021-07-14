Follow CNN Business
US stocks try to rebound

By CNN Business

Published 6:35 AM ET, Wed July 14, 2021
6 min ago

Stocks flat ahead of earnings and Powell testimony

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill and a bunch more bank earnings, Wall Street was pretty quiet.

11 min ago

America’s deep political fissures could cost the country its perfect credit rating

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that the United States could lose its perfect credit rating due in part to the ongoing assault on democracy and worsening political polarization.

The credit ratings firm said that governance is a “weakness” for the United States, specifically citing the January 6 insurrection and ongoing efforts to curb voting rights in dozens of states.

“In light of developments since the last review and future risks, a deterioration in governance represents a further risk to the rating,” Fitch Ratings said in the report.

Although Fitch reaffirmed America’s AAA credit rating, it said that could change due to rising debt levels and the state of politics in the world’s largest economy.

13 min ago

Zomato is raising $1.3 billion in India’s biggest IPO of the year

From CNN Business' Diksha Madhok

India’s biggest IPO of the year is here.

Food delivery startup Zomato is looking to raise some $1.3 billion this week in an initial public offering in Mumbai, the company said in a recent regulatory filing. It expects to close its books on Friday, and is the biggest offering in the country so far in 2021, according to Dealogic.

The company plans to sell shares priced between 72 and 76 rupees (97 cents to $1.02) per share. At the upper end of the range, Zomato would be valued at almost $8 billion.

