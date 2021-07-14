Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill and a bunch more bank earnings, Wall Street was pretty quiet.
US stocks try to rebound
Stocks flat ahead of earnings and Powell testimony
America’s deep political fissures could cost the country its perfect credit rating
Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that the United States could lose its perfect credit rating due in part to the ongoing assault on democracy and worsening political polarization.
The credit ratings firm said that governance is a “weakness” for the United States, specifically citing the January 6 insurrection and ongoing efforts to curb voting rights in dozens of states.
“In light of developments since the last review and future risks, a deterioration in governance represents a further risk to the rating,” Fitch Ratings said in the report.
Although Fitch reaffirmed America’s AAA credit rating, it said that could change due to rising debt levels and the state of politics in the world’s largest economy.
Zomato is raising $1.3 billion in India’s biggest IPO of the year
India’s biggest IPO of the year is here.
Food delivery startup Zomato is looking to raise some $1.3 billion this week in an initial public offering in Mumbai, the company said in a recent regulatory filing. It expects to close its books on Friday, and is the biggest offering in the country so far in 2021, according to Dealogic.
The company plans to sell shares priced between 72 and 76 rupees (97 cents to $1.02) per share. At the upper end of the range, Zomato would be valued at almost $8 billion.
