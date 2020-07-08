Live TV
Coronavirus pandemic

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

US stocks struggle to bounce back with the economic rebound in jeopardy: July 8, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 9:34 AM ET, Wed July 8, 2020
2 min ago

Stocks open slightly higher

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks inched up at the opening bell in New York, but it's a rather quiet day on Wall Street. After Tuesday’s losses, no new records are on the horizon on Wednesday.

And with the second-quarter earnings season not properly starting until next week, and little data on the economic calendar, stocks are lacking an obvious catalyst today.

In recent sessions, a quiet news day has meant that investors worried about rising Covid-19 infections across America.

18 min ago

Mortgage applications increase further

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The US economic calendar is very light today, but the one data point of the morning was positive.

Weekly mortgage applications increased by 2.2% in the week ending July 3 on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Without the seasonal adjustment, applications were down 8%.

Mortgage rates declined to another record low as renewed fears of a coronavirus resurgence offset the impacts from a week of mostly positive economic data, such as June factory orders and payroll employment," said Joel Kan, MBA's Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

Home owners continue to take advantage of refinancing their mortgages at a lower rate. The MBA's refinance index was 111% higher than in the same week last year.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage for balances of $510,400 or less slipped to 3.26%, which is down 53 basis points -- or 0.53% -- since March.

1 hr 36 min ago

Apple may have flown too close to the sun

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Apple’s stock is up 27% this year and 69% since mid-June, easily outpacing the tech sector and the S&P 500.

Investors are banking on a V-shaped recovery and a strong iPhone sales rebound. But all indications point to a shakier-than-expected recovery as coronavirus cases spike. And the iPhone 12 will almost certainly be delayed.

Apple (AAPL) is trading about 15% higher than its pre-Covid high. Are Apple’s fundamentals really 15% stronger than they were in March?

Apple’s valuation makes Deutsche Bank Research Analyst Jeriel Ong “nervous," according to his note to investors Tuesday evening.

1 hr 37 min ago

Stocks can hold onto gains. But it won’t be easy

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Some on Wall Street think stocks can hold their ground over the next year. But even those making such calls warn of serious risks.

Citigroup (C) told clients this week that it believes the S&P 500 can hit 3,160 by this time in 2021. That would be a slight increase over current levels; the S&P 500 finished Tuesday at 3,145.

The bank noted "incessant" support from the Federal Reserve, which it said would continue to prop up riskier assets.

"Many risks are still out there, but the central bank will come in to mitigate the downside," said Tobias Levkovich, Citi's chief US equity strategist. He pointed to a quote often attributed to John Maynard Keynes: "When the facts change, I change my mind."

At the same time, Citi cautioned that the next 12 months could be volatile, and that stocks will likely finish 2020 below current levels.

There are various risks to share prices that should not be ignored," the bank said.
1 hr 32 min ago

Europe's recession will be even deeper than expected

From CNN Business' Hanna Ziady

Europe's economy will contract more sharply this year and take longer to recover from the coronavirus pandemic than previously expected, piling pressure on EU leaders to finalize plans for a huge recovery package.

The European Commission said Tuesday that it expects the EU economy to shrink 8.3% in 2020, considerably worse than the 7.4% slump predicted two months ago. Growth next year is expected to be "slightly less robust" than previously thought, with GDP seen expanding by 5.8%.

"The economic impact of the lockdown is more severe than we initially expected," commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. "We continue to navigate in stormy waters and face many risks, including another major wave of infections," he added.

Read more here.

1 hr 59 min ago

US stock futures point to a mixed open

US stocks ended in the red on Tuesday, pulling back after the prior session’s rally. Worries about rising Covid-19 infections across America weighed on the market.

However, markets are appearing to make a slight turnaround.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 17 points
  • S&P 500 futures advanced 0.14%
  • Nasdaq futures moved 0.32% higher