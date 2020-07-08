US stocks inched up at the opening bell in New York, but it's a rather quiet day on Wall Street. After Tuesday’s losses, no new records are on the horizon on Wednesday.
And with the second-quarter earnings season not properly starting until next week, and little data on the economic calendar, stocks are lacking an obvious catalyst today.
In recent sessions, a quiet news day has meant that investors worried about rising Covid-19 infections across America.
- The Dow opened 0.2%, or 62 points, higher.
- The S&P 500 kicked off 0.3% higher.
- The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.