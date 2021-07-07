Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of several well-known consumer brands including Aeropostale, Barney's New York, Forever 21 and even Sports Illustrated, has filed to go public.

Its revenue grew nearly 2% compared to the year prior to $489 million in 2020, which the company said in a regulatory filing that its business model has "been resilient throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."

Other financial details, including the number of shares its planning to sell, weren't revealed. However, it plans to trade under the symbol "AUTH" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Authentic Brands Group was founded by CEO Jamie Salter in 2010.