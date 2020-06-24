Live TV
Dow tumbles 800 points as coronavirus and tariffs rattle investors: June 24, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 12:09 p.m. ET, June 24, 2020
1 min ago

'Sell stocks. The economy is going down,' says MUFG economist

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The stock market doesn't like the escalation of Covid-19 infections across America's Southern states one bit. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require anyone coming from areas with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. This doesn't bode well at all for the reopening of the economy.

The Big Apple is going to turn into a rotten apple for tourism if visitors are forced to quarantine and this travel restriction shows the second wave of coronavirus cases is putting its foot down hard on the economic recovery which looks more and more dicey by the day. Sell stocks. This economy is going down," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG.

While investors initially worried about a second wave of infections in the fall, it seems these concerns could actually dominate the summer.

18 min ago

Stocks tumble: Dow plummets more than 800 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The Dow has now fallen more than 800 points, or 3.1%.

Investors are clearly downcast today.

The S&P 500 is down 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite is down 2.6%.

As Covid-19 infections rise across some states, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced people coming from areas with high infection rates have to quarantine for 14 days.

28 min ago

Dollar climbs higher on stock slide

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Riskier investments like stocks are taking a nosedive today, but on the other end of the spectrum, safe haven bets are enjoying increased demand.

The US dollar, which has fully established its role as a safe haven currency during the US-China trade war, is up against most of its rivals today. The ICE US Dollar Index climbed 0.5% just before midday.

The euro, which is the dollar's main rival, and the British pound have been hit particularly hard by the greenback's climb.

One euro last bought $1.13, down 0.3%, while sterling fetched $1.24, down 0.8%.

46 min ago

Millions more jobless claims expected tomorrow

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

It's a quiet day on the US economic calendar today, but we won't be so lucky tomorrow.

Another 1.3 million first-time claims for unemployment benefits are expected in tomorrow's Labor Department report -- the 12th-straight week that initial claims are falling. That's not necessarily good news, given that they remain above the 1 million mark. Until the coronavirus pandemic, there has never been such an onslaught of claims in so short a time period.

Continued claims, which count people who have filed for unemployment benefits for at least two weeks in a row, are expected to number just below 20 million, a slight decline from the prior week's 20.5 million.

The story in claims remains the same: while we are seeing improvement it will be a long road to recovery.

In addition to the jobless claims, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its final reading of first quarter gross domestic product. In May, the GDP drop between January and March was revised down to 5% from a 4.8% decline in a preliminary report. No further revisions are expected in tomorrow's final reading.

47 min ago

No end to the selloff: Dow slides more than 600 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

If you blink, you'll miss it!

Stocks continue on their downward spiral as we're approaching midday. The catalysts remain the same, but the selloff has worsened.

The Dow plummeted 645 points, or 2.5%, while the S&P 500 is down 2.4%.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1%.

It's shaping up to be the worst day for stocks in about two weeks.

1 hr 13 min ago

Aaaaand the Dow drops 500 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The selloff continues and the Dow fell more than 500 points.

The index was down 530 points, or 2%, mid-morning. All Dow stocks continue to be in the red, with Boeing (BA) as the worst performer.

But the selloff is broad-based: all S&P sectors are in the red, too.

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of Wall Street, dropped 1.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.3%.

2 hr 3 min ago

The Dow falls more than 400 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Stocks have extended their losses in the first 30 minutes of trading, with the Dow falling 435 points, or 1.7%. Not a single Dow stock was in the green.

The S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite -- which recorded an all-time closing high yesterday -- fell 1.3%.

Concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 infections coupled with trade tensions between the United States and the European Union are weighing on the market.

2 hr 15 min ago

Black small businesses saw cash balances fall by double the typical US small business

From CNN’s Cristina Alesci

Cash balances of Black-owned firms decreased by 26 percent—double the typical US small business, according to a new JP Morgan Chase report measuring the impact of Covid-19 on small firms in March. 

The bank’s study is the latest piece of evidence that coronavirus and the subsequent recession affects the Black population disproportionately. 

“Black and Hispanic owned businesses are particularly vulnerable in this downturn in part because of the industries in which they are concentrated and in part because they were already in a weaker financial position prior to the pandemic,” said JP Morgan (JPM) in the report.

The bank cited research that small businesses in majority Black and Hispanic communities have less cash on hand and fewer resources to “withstand revenue shock.” 

In addition, minority-owned businesses comprise a “majority of personal services” — a sector that was hardest hit. 

2 hr 38 min ago

Stocks open in the red

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks ticked lower on Wednesday as multiple factors are weighing on markets.

Investors are grappling with rising Covid-19 cases in parts of the United States, as well as worries about a second lockdown. On top of that, America is reportedly looking to slap $3.1 billion of European imports with tariffs.

  • The Dow opened 0.9%, or 244 points, lower.
  • The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The index is now on track to break an eight-day winning streak, which was its longest since December.