The stock market doesn't like the escalation of Covid-19 infections across America's Southern states one bit. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require anyone coming from areas with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. This doesn't bode well at all for the reopening of the economy.

The Big Apple is going to turn into a rotten apple for tourism if visitors are forced to quarantine and this travel restriction shows the second wave of coronavirus cases is putting its foot down hard on the economic recovery which looks more and more dicey by the day. Sell stocks. This economy is going down," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG.

While investors initially worried about a second wave of infections in the fall, it seems these concerns could actually dominate the summer.