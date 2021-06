US stock futures were flat after rising near record territory Tuesday. Stocks and bonds settled down after plunging last week when the Fed said it would raise rates sooner than expected.

Here's where things stand as of 6:00 am ET:

The Dow rose 65 points, or 0.19%.

rose 65 points, or 0.19%. The S&P 500 is 0.08% higher.

is 0.08% higher. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.08%.

The Nasdaq closed at an all all-time high Tuesday.