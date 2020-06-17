Live TV
Stocks try to keep the rally going: June 17, 2020

Published 7:01 AM ET, Wed June 17, 2020
19 min ago

Neiman Marcus enters next phase of bankruptcy

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Neiman Marcus has shored up $250 million in new funding to help it reopen stores and restructure the company.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy in May. Neiman entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors that will allow it to "substantially reduce debt and position the company for long-term growth."

Neiman has access to an additional $150 million in early September, if needed.

"This financing provides us with ample liquidity to ensure business continuity as we gradually reopen our stores, invest in fall inventory, and fund the expansion of our digital offerings," said CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck in a statement late Tuesday.
25 min ago

HSBC resumes plan to slash 35,000 jobs

From CNN Business' Hanna Ziady

HSBC (HBCYF) has resumed plans to cut 35,000 jobs and restructure its business, saying that the coronavirus pandemic has made the overhaul it announced earlier this year even more urgent.

CEO Noel Quinn said in a letter to staff Wednesday that HSBC needs to "lift the pause" on job losses and reduce its global headcount by roughly 15% to 200,000 over the next three years.

57 min ago

US stock futures are moving higher

US stock futures are set to extend Tuesday's rally.

Hopes for more monetary and fiscal stimulus, as well as more better-than-expected economic data, shored up hopes that the economic recovery from the coronavirus recession is underway.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 55 points
  • S&P 500 futures climbed 0.19%
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.26% higher