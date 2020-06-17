Neiman Marcus has shored up $250 million in new funding to help it reopen stores and restructure the company.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy in May. Neiman entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors that will allow it to "substantially reduce debt and position the company for long-term growth."
Neiman has access to an additional $150 million in early September, if needed.
"This financing provides us with ample liquidity to ensure business continuity as we gradually reopen our stores, invest in fall inventory, and fund the expansion of our digital offerings," said CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck in a statement late Tuesday.