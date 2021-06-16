Stocks are mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy update.

Wall Street expects the Fed to keep rates near zero, but it will closely examine every word of the Fed's statement at 2 pm ET and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET for signs that the Fed is easing its foot off the stimulus gas. Some investors expect the Fed to signal interest rates could rise sooner than expected to help combat inflation.

On Tuesday, all three major indexes finished in the red, just one day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both reached new all-time highs.

Here's where things stand as of 6:45 am ET: