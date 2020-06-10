Live TV
US stock futures slump ahead of Fed meeting: June 10, 2020

Updated 6:57 a.m. ET, June 10, 2020
1 min ago

Why this is the weirdest recession ever

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

America is in a recession, but this downturn is unlike any the country has ever seen.

There was no boom and bust, no bubble that burst, no shocking attack on our shores. Rather, the government flipped the off switch on the economy in March to limit the spread of Covid-19 infections.

People stayed home, businesses shuttered, millions of workers were laid off, and economic activity ground to a halt. This recession is more "man made" than any before it.

Now economists wonder whether the economy can as easily be switched back on. Predictions about the future are more difficult in these unprecedented times, making it harder for policy makers to gauge how much stimulus is needed to get the country through the downturn.

This became abundantly clear in last week's jobs report, for which economists had predicted 8 million lost jobs. Instead 2.5 million jobs were gained, the largest number on record, blowing all forecasts out of the water.

But can a recession and record jobs growth coexist simultaneously? Economists think the answer is yes. After all, a recovery needs more than one positive data point.

Read the full analysis here.

17 min ago

US stock futures are mixed

US stock futures are mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting at 2 pm ET.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were down nearly 81 points
  • S&P 500 futures dropped 0.15%
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.30% higher

38 min ago

AMC plans to reopen its theaters in July

From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta

AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater owner, announced Tuesday that it is planning to reopen its 1,000 theaters around the world next month.

The chain, which closed all its locations March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, said in its first quarter earnings report Tuesday that it expects "to be fully open globally in July."

That includes reopening theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom. 

AMC (AMC) shares rose 4% in premarket trading. Read more here.

36 min ago

SoftBank says it tested 44,000 people for Covid-19 antibodies

From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham and Kaori Enjoji

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank  (SFTBY) just conducted voluntary Covid-19 antibody tests on more than 44,000 employees, their families, clients and outside medical professionals such as doctors and dentists.

The company says it is the largest such test by a Japanese company.

To combat another possible wave of cases,"various tests are needed to ensure the safety of our employees and society, so that we can find an exit strategy as quickly as possible," said SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son during a live streaming event on Tuesday.

He cautioned that a vaccine for the virus might not be able to be mass produced until "the middle of next year."

Read more here.