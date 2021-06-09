Stocks ended mixed Tuesday following a rather quiet trading session. That trend is continuing early Wednesday.
Here's where things stand as of 6:45 am ET:
- The Dow fell 8 points, or 0.2%.
- The S&P 500 is 0.05% higher.
- The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16%.
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
The rise of AMC, GameStop, Wendy's and other Reddit-approved stocks is a clear sign that the wisdom of the crowd can help average traders make money on Wall Street.
Although many professional investing firms are wary of the meme stock rally, others are embracing the trend — and it doesn't seem to be waning.
One notable player is SoFi, an online-brokerage and financial services company that recently launched the SoFi Social 50 (SFYF), an exchange-traded fund that invests in the 50 stocks most commonly held by customers on its platform. The ETF rebalances every month, and it currently has AMC (AMC) as its top holding and GameStop (GME) as the fourth-largest.
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Chipotle (CMG) raised its menu prices by about 3.5% to 4% to cover the cost of higher wages for employees, the company's Chief Financial Officer John Hartung said Tuesday.
"You take about a 4% price increase to cover the dollar cost of the extra labor," he told an analyst during a conference. Chipotle announced in May that it would increase restaurant worker pay to an average of $15 per hour.
The company said at the time that it was looking to hire 20,000 new employees ahead of the summer.
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore and Matt McFarland
Tesla's (TSLA) best-selling Model 3 sedan lost two designations from Consumer Reports after the company made changes to the car's automatic braking and front collision warning systems.
The car also was stripped of its designation as Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The moves came after Tesla announced that, as of May 1, its Model 3 and Model Y SUVs replaced the radar based system it used to detect obstacles with a camera-based system it dubbed "Tesla Vision."