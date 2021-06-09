The rise of AMC, GameStop, Wendy's and other Reddit-approved stocks is a clear sign that the wisdom of the crowd can help average traders make money on Wall Street .

Although many professional investing firms are wary of the meme stock rally, others are embracing the trend — and it doesn't seem to be waning.

One notable player is SoFi, an online-brokerage and financial services company that recently launched the SoFi Social 50 (SFYF), an exchange-traded fund that invests in the 50 stocks most commonly held by customers on its platform. The ETF rebalances every month, and it currently has AMC (AMC) as its top holding and GameStop (GME) as the fourth-largest.

