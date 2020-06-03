US stock futures keep roaring higher despite protests: June 3, 2020
Coty confirms it's in talks with Kim Kardashian West for new makeup line
Coty (COTY) might be adding another Kardashian to its portfolio: Kim!
The cosmetics company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it's "currently engaged in discussions" Kim Kardashian West for a new line of makeup and beauty products.
Coty already owns 51% of Kylie Cosmetics, who is also part of the Kardashian empire. Terms of that deal garnered controversy last week after Forbes accused the family of lying about the brand's value. Jenner denied the accusations.
Coty shares rose 6% in premarket trading.
America's unemployment rate could hit 20%. But there's light at the end of the tunnel
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated America's economy and millions of workers have lost their jobs. It is by far the worst economic shock most people have witnessed in their lifetimes and it's going to get worse before it gets better.
Economists polled by Refinitiv expect the US economy to shed another 8 million jobs in May, bringing the tally of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic to 28.5 million -- more than three times the number of jobs lost during the 2008 financial crisis.
That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is set to release its jobs report at 8:30 am ET Friday, began tracking monthly data in 1948.
Warner Music prices shares at $25
Warner Music Group, one of the world's biggest record labels, has priced its initial public offering ahead of its debut.
Shares are priced at $25, which is toward the higher end of its proposed $23-to-$26 range. It also increased the available shares from 70 million to 77 million. Its ticker symbol, WMG, will start trading on the Nasdaq later today.
Warner Music, which represents top artists like Coldplay and Lizzo, announced it was going public in February. Market volatility sparked by Covid-19 over recent months forced Warner to delay the debut.
Warner, a profitable company, predicts that it will make even more money as streaming services like Spotify (SPOT) and Apple (AAPL) increase their subscription bases and prices.
Australia suffers first recession in 29 years
Australia's economy is suffering its first recession in nearly three decades as the nation grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The country's economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of the year from the previous quarter, according to the Australia Bureau of Statistics. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Wednesday warned that GDP will shrink in the April-to-June period, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction for Australia.
The Covid-19 shutdown has caused the end of a 29-year run of economic growth in Australia. The streak was partly fueled by China's voracious appetite for commodities, such as iron ore and coal, as it rose to become the world's second largest economy.
Zoom's revenue soars 169% as people flock to service during pandemic
Zoom (ZM) said that its revenue skyrocketed 169% from the prior year to $328 million for the three months ending in April, as it became the go-to video-conferencing service for many stuck at home during the pandemic.
The company reported an even more astronomical spike in business customers.
There were roughly 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using its platform, a 354% increase from the year prior.
Zoom "deployed millions of licenses for new customers," CEO Eric Yuan said on an earnings call.