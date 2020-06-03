The coronavirus pandemic has devastated America's economy and millions of workers have lost their jobs. It is by far the worst economic shock most people have witnessed in their lifetimes and it's going to get worse before it gets better.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expect the US economy to shed another 8 million jobs in May , bringing the tally of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic to 28.5 million -- more than three times the number of jobs lost during the 2008 financial crisis.

That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is set to release its jobs report at 8:30 am ET Friday , began tracking monthly data in 1948.

Read more here.