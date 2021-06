A new LGBTQ exchange-traded fund recently launched on Wall Street ... just in time for the start of Pride Month. It's a clear sign that investors recognize the purchasing power and economic clout of members of the LGBTQ community.

The LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF from data firm LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings (LFAP) invests in 100 companies in the S&P 500 that are doing a good job of embracing diversity and equality as well as other environmental and social causes.

Top holdings include many of the big tech firms that dominate the market, such as Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN). But the ETF also owns significant stakes in Marriott (MAR), Starbucks (SBUX) and Estee Lauder (EL).

