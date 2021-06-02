The US economy is recovering from the pandemic, and the White House isn't shy about how well things are going, relatively speaking.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's economic outlook report, the US economy will grow 6.9% this year and 3.6% in 2022.

"That would be the highest level in nearly four decades," the Biden administration said in a statement about this year's growth forecast.

"Substantial additional fiscal stimulus and a rapid vaccination campaign have given a boost to the economic recovery," the OECD wrote about the forecast. "The unemployment rate will continue to fall, even as more discouraged workers are enticed back into the labor market."

According to the Wall Street Journal, America is the only major country for which GDP expectations for 2025 are higher than they were in pre-pandemic times.