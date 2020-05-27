The Dow is set to soar 400 points after getting another caffeine jolt: May 27, 2020
Chicago outcry trading to return in June
Stock exchanges are reopening their in-person trading floors as the country continues to gradually reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.
Cboe Options Exchange is returning to the trading floor in Chicago with about half of their usual trading floor participants on June 8, Cboe Markets announced late Tuesday. The exchange's hybrid open outcry and electronic exchange has been digital-only since March 16. Upon the reopening, both will be available again.
The New York Stock Exchange reopened its doors on Tuesday after a two-month hiatus.
Most trading is done digitally, making the reopening of the trading floors largely symbolic.
US stock futures soar again after another caffeine jolt of stimulus talk
There's nothing like a little talk about economic stimulus to juice the stock market.
Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Tuesday that the Trump administration is exploring cash bonuses to employees who go back to work. The incentives are aimed at reopening the economy more quickly.
That put investors in an exceedingly cheery mood for the second day in a row.
- Dow futures were up nearly 400 points
- S& futures rose 1.2%
- Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.7% higher.
Stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday on optimism about a potential Covid-19 vaccine and the further reopening of the economy. The Dow ended 530 points higher and the S&P 500 finished up 1.2%.
Google and Apple are starting to reopen
Apple is reopening 100 more retail stores in the United States this week that it was forced to close because of the coronavirus, though customers won't be able to enter many of them just yet.
Most of the stores will only offer curbside or storefront services, which means customers can visit for appointments at the Genius Bar or order online and pick up at the stores, the company said Tuesday.
Around 40 stores across Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia will allow walk-in customers.
Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday that the company plans to reopen "more buildings in more cities" starting July 6, but did not specify which. Employees at those locations will be able to return to the office, but each will be limited to about 10% building occupancy at first, with plans to grow to 30% capacity by September.
Renault and Nissan deepen their alliance
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will make fewer models, share production facilities and focus on the existing geographic and technological strengths of each carmaker as they try to slash costs and ride out the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's biggest carmaking alliance said Wednesday that it would abandon the growth at all costs strategy pursued by former boss Carlos Ghosn, whose arrest in 2018 on financial misconduct charges threw the group into disarray.
"The alliance's new model focuses on efficiency and competitiveness rather than on volumes," Jean-Dominique Senard, the chairman of Renault, told reporters. "Our aim is to increase the competitiveness and profitability of each of the three companies."