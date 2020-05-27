Stock exchanges are reopening their in-person trading floors as the country continues to gradually reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

Cboe Options Exchange is returning to the trading floor in Chicago with about half of their usual trading floor participants on June 8, Cboe Markets announced late Tuesday. The exchange's hybrid open outcry and electronic exchange has been digital-only since March 16. Upon the reopening, both will be available again.

The New York Stock Exchange reopened its doors on Tuesday after a two-month hiatus.

Most trading is done digitally, making the reopening of the trading floors largely symbolic.