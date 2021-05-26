US stock futures tried to rebound from Tuesday’s fizzled-out rally, as investors became increasingly hopeful that inflation will be temporary and not a sustained problem that could force the Federal Reserve to hike rates. Cryptocurrencies continued to stabilize – bitcoin rallied above $40,000.
Airbnb CEO: Business travel won't ever go back to what it was pre-pandemic
From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien
Airbnb (ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky said travel demand is rebounding, but he doesn't expect business travel to ever return to the way it was before the pandemic.
"It doesn't mean business travel is dead, just business travel as we knew it isn't coming back the way it was," Chesky said in an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow. "The reason why is the bar is higher to get on a plane to do a meeting."
As people have largely been grounded for more than a year, Chesky said there's been a realization that much of what workers once traveled for work-wise can be done remotely.
"I think that people now have what they didn't have a year or two ago. Many people now have flexibility. They have flexibility where they travel and live and work -- and they're starting to combine all those," he said.
For many years, the nightmare for the US economy was a Japanese-style spiral of falling prices. Now, the risk for the White House is an economy that overheats, forcing the Federal Reserve to cool it down by raising interest rates so aggressively that it short-circuits the Biden boom, both on Main Street and Wall Street.
The return of inflation also undermines Biden's efforts to ease inequality. That's because higher prices on essentials are most painful for low-income families — the same ones hit hardest by the pandemic.
The cruel thing about this is, once again, the little guy is being hurt," Richard Fisher, former president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, told CNN Business.