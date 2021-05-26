Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

US stocks set for a rebound

By CNN Business

Published 6:34 AM ET, Wed May 26, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

US stocks point to slightly higher open

US stock futures tried to rebound from Tuesday’s fizzled-out rally, as investors became increasingly hopeful that inflation will be temporary and not a sustained problem that could force the Federal Reserve to hike rates. Cryptocurrencies continued to stabilize – bitcoin rallied above $40,000. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

28 min ago

Exxon is facing a climate rebellion it may be unable to put down

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

ExxonMobil's (XOM) response to the climate crisis could very well be decided on Wednesday.

For the first time in modern history, America's largest oil company is facing a credible challenge from an activist investor. Upset with Exxon's financial performance and its foot-dragging on the climate, hedge fund Engine No. 1 is seeking to oust four directors at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The stakes couldn't be higher.

Read more here.

29 min ago

Airbnb CEO: Business travel won't ever go back to what it was pre-pandemic

From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien

Airbnb (ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky said travel demand is rebounding, but he doesn't expect business travel to ever return to the way it was before the pandemic.

"It doesn't mean business travel is dead, just business travel as we knew it isn't coming back the way it was," Chesky said in an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow.
"The reason why is the bar is higher to get on a plane to do a meeting."

As people have largely been grounded for more than a year, Chesky said there's been a realization that much of what workers once traveled for work-wise can be done remotely.

"I think that people now have what they didn't have a year or two ago. Many people now have flexibility. They have flexibility where they travel and live and work -- and they're starting to combine all those," he said.

Read more here.

29 min ago

Analysis: Inflation is back. Biden should be worried

Analysis from CNN Business' Matt Egan

It's time to sound the inflation alarm inside the White House.

From used cars and gasoline to lumber and food, prices are surging. The return of inflation, after a decades-long absence, is squeezing families and businesses recovering from the pandemic.

In many ways, higher prices can be seen as evidence that President Joe Biden's economic and health policies are working.

The successful rollout of vaccines is allowing companies to reopen and Americans to resume traveling, spending and working. Growth is being turbo-charged by rock-bottom interest rates and unprecedented fiscal stimulus.

For many years, the nightmare for the US economy was a Japanese-style spiral of falling prices. Now, the risk for the White House is an economy that overheats, forcing the Federal Reserve to cool it down by raising interest rates so aggressively that it short-circuits the Biden boom, both on Main Street and Wall Street.

The return of inflation also undermines Biden's efforts to ease inequality. That's because higher prices on essentials are most painful for low-income families — the same ones hit hardest by the pandemic.

The cruel thing about this is, once again, the little guy is being hurt," Richard Fisher, former president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, told CNN Business.

Read more here.