Dimon: Cyberattacks are getting worse. DC must do more

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned Wednesday that cyberattacks are growing in number and sophistication across all sectors and called on Washington to do more to protect critical infrastructure.

“This is a serious national security concern that requires partnership and collaboration to address,” Dimon wrote in prepared remarks to be delivered at a Senate hearing on Wall Street oversight.

The JPMorgan boss said companies have invested significantly in cybersecurity to analyze and mitigate risks to the financial system.

“We need the government to meet us halfway and provide dedicated national security resources to collaborate with critical infrastructure companies and defend the national interest from cyberattacks,” Dimon wrote.

Citing the massive SolarWinds intrusion of the federal government, Dimon said “we need appropriate reforms to ensure the data that is held by financial regulators is properly secured and that policies are in place to guide timely and meaningful notification and response to impacted firs when a breach does occur.”