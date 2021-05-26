'Star of the overdraft show': Elizabeth Warren blasts Jamie Dimon

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Jamie Dimon Wednesday for the $1.5 billion in overdraft fees that JPMorgan Chase collected from consumers last year during the pandemic.

“Mr. Dimon, you are the star of the overdraft show,” Warren said during a Senate hearing.

The Massachusetts senator said JPMorgan collects seven times more in overdraft fees per account than its competitors.

“I think your numbers are totally inaccurate,” Dimon said.

Warren noted that regulators issued guidance in early 2020 recommending banks automatically waive overdraft fees for customers hurt by the twin health and economic crises. Yet none of the big bank CEOs at the hearing said their firms did so automatically.

“We waived the fees for customers upon request if they were under stress because of Covid,” Dimon said.

Warren pointed out that overdraft fees are disproportionately paid by Americans making less than $50,000 a year and minorities. And she said JPMorgan would have still made nearly $28 billion last year if not for overdraft fees.

Asked if he would commit to refunding those overdraft fees, Dimon simply said, “No.”

“You and your colleagues came in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of customers during a pandemic,” Warren said, “and it’s a bunch of baloney.”