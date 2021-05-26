Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

San Jose shooting

live news

Live

The Covid-19 pandemic

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

US stocks try to rebound

By CNN Business

Updated 12:42 PM ET, Wed May 26, 2021
16 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
50 min ago

'Star of the overdraft show': Elizabeth Warren blasts Jamie Dimon

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Jamie Dimon Wednesday for the $1.5 billion in overdraft fees that JPMorgan Chase collected from consumers last year during the pandemic.

“Mr. Dimon, you are the star of the overdraft show,” Warren said during a Senate hearing.

The Massachusetts senator said JPMorgan collects seven times more in overdraft fees per account than its competitors.

“I think your numbers are totally inaccurate,” Dimon said.

Warren noted that regulators issued guidance in early 2020 recommending banks automatically waive overdraft fees for customers hurt by the twin health and economic crises. Yet none of the big bank CEOs at the hearing said their firms did so automatically.

“We waived the fees for customers upon request if they were under stress because of Covid,” Dimon said.

Warren pointed out that overdraft fees are disproportionately paid by Americans making less than $50,000 a year and minorities. And she said JPMorgan would have still made nearly $28 billion last year if not for overdraft fees.

Asked if he would commit to refunding those overdraft fees, Dimon simply said, “No.”

“You and your colleagues came in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of customers during a pandemic,” Warren said, “and it’s a bunch of baloney.”

1 hr 12 min ago

Jamie Dimon says unprecedented federal support will raise inflation

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon struck a cautious note on inflation given the massive stimulus being provided by Washington.

“You’re talking about unprecedented continued fiscal and monetary policy, kind of on autopilot,” Dimon said at Wednesday’s Senate hearing.

The good news is “we’re going to have a very strong economy,” he said, not only this year but perhaps extending into 2023.

But Dimon said the policies from the Federal Reserve and Congress “will raise inflation.”

There is “nothing wrong with 1.6%,” he said, likely referring to the year-over-year increase in core consumer prices experienced in March.

“I would expect it to go considerably higher than that,” Dimon said. “Hopefully, it won’t be out of whack and the Federal Reserve will be able to tamp it down. But we always plan for things worse than that.”

The JPMorgan exec warned that wasteful spending going forward will only lead to more inflation, slower growth and less trust in democracy.

1 hr 36 min ago

Job market slack will linger until late 2022: Fitch

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The recovery is chugging along but that doesn't mean improvements will come at the same pace as they have in recent months.

"A return to full employment in the US is still 18 months away and will require the creation of a further seven million jobs," said economists at ratings agency Fitch in a new report today.

As of April, America is still down more than 8 million jobs compared with February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

The persistent slack in the labor market will also put the brakes on wage inflation, according to Fitch, because companies won't have to raise wages to attract workers.

That's a little at odds with the trends we've been seeing: Under Armour (UA), Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and others have announced raises to their minimum wages to compete for workers.

"Recent reports of labor market shortages are more reflective of sector-specific dynamics and the pace of reopening, and are likely to be fairly short-lived," according to Fitch.

"It will take quite a while for the labor market to regain balance," said the ratings agency's economists.

While the jobs recovery is boosted by the reopening and stimulus measures, the pace of improvements in unemployment metrics will be dampened as more people returning to the labor force to look for a job. That could temporarily prop up the unemployment rate.

1 hr 53 min ago

Pat Toomey warns bankers not to embrace ‘wokeism’ or talk about election security

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Republican Senator Pat Toomey warned big bank CEOs Wednesday to stay out of highly charged social and political issues.

“I am concerned about increasing pressure on banks to embrace ‘wokeism’ and appease the far left’s attacks on capitalism,” Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said during prepared remarks at a hearing on Wall Street oversight.

His comments come after the leaders of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other big banks have spoken up about voting rights, social justice and other matters.

The Pennsylvania senator thinks this could lead to “distorted” credit allocation and “activists seeking to make political change through the financial system instead of the democratic process.”

Toomey said he’s been “surprised and troubled” to see banks taking actions to “politicize lending” and undermine property rights, He added that embracing stakeholder capitalism “enables corporations to pursue a liberal social agenda rather than prioritize its responsibilities to its owners.”

Banks should speak up on behalf of their shareholders about issues like taxes and regulation, he said.

“But if there is a highly charged social or political issue that involves balancing competing values, such as balancing access to voting with election security: leave that to elected lawmakers,” Toomey said.

2 hr 7 min ago

Sherrod Brown slams Wall Street for building a system that 'betrayed millions of workers'

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Democrat Sherrod Brown slammed Wall Street on Wednesday for building an economic system that allows big banks to mint money even during times of severe stress on Main Street.

Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, called out the record profits that big banks hauled in, both following the Great Recession and at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I sense a pattern,” Brown told big bank CEOs at a Senate hearing. “Under the current system, Wall Street profits no matter what happens, because those profits now come at the expense of workers. And your banks are the ones that largely built that system.”

The Ohio Senator called out Wall Street analysts that yell “buy, buy, buy” when companies lay off workers, offshore jobs to low-wage nations, bust unions and cut paychecks.

Brown said Wall Street built a system that “betrayed millions of workers” by rewarding short-term profits.

“Wall Street gets second chance after second chance after second chance,” Brown said. “Most workers don’t even get one.”

2 hr 11 min ago

Just a blip?

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

And just like that ... stocks are in the green again.

Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS) shares are still down following reports that Amazon might open physical pharmacies, but the Dow and the S&P 500 have reclaimed some of their lost ground again.

The Dow is up 0.1%, or 48 points, and the S&P is up 0.1%.

2 hr 23 min ago

Dimon: Cyberattacks are getting worse. DC must do more

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned Wednesday that cyberattacks are growing in number and sophistication across all sectors and called on Washington to do more to protect critical infrastructure.

“This is a serious national security concern that requires partnership and collaboration to address,” Dimon wrote in prepared remarks to be delivered at a Senate hearing on Wall Street oversight.

The JPMorgan boss said companies have invested significantly in cybersecurity to analyze and mitigate risks to the financial system.

“We need the government to meet us halfway and provide dedicated national security resources to collaborate with critical infrastructure companies and defend the national interest from cyberattacks,” Dimon wrote.

Citing the massive SolarWinds intrusion of the federal government, Dimon said “we need appropriate reforms to ensure the data that is held by financial regulators is properly secured and that policies are in place to guide timely and meaningful notification and response to impacted firs when a breach does occur.”

2 hr 34 min ago

Dow and S&P 500 pare gains

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

So much for a green start to the day... About half an hour into the trading session, the Dow and the S&P 500 both gave back their modest gains. They are both flat now.

Walgreens (WBA) is the worst performer in both indexes, down nearly 5%. Shares of CVS (CVS), a S&P component, are also down more than 3%. Shares of the drug store chains got a beating following reports that Amazon (AMZN) is considering opening physical pharmacies.

3 hr 2 min ago

Stocks open modestly higher

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks rose at Wednesday’s market open. It’s another quiet day on Wall Street, with little on the economic calendar and Treasury yields flat. The 10-year US government bond yielded 1.56% around the time of the opening bell.