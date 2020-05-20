US stock futures bounce back: May 20, 2020
Herbalife is selling $600 million worth of junk bonds to buy back its own shares
Herbalife didn't get the memo about Wall Street's allergy to stock buybacks, apparently.
The company announced yesterday it was offering $600 million of "B-rated" debt to investors, and the company intends to use the proceeds to repurchase its own shares, among other "general corporate purposes" and capital investment projects.
The pandemic has led most public companies to rethink their stock repurchase plans. Instead, companies are trying to hoard cash to keep their businesses liquid during the massive economic downturn.
Herbalife did pretty well in the first quarter, considering the last month of the quarter was consumed by job losses as stay-at-home orders began to be enforced. Sales were up nearly 8% last quarter.
The company's stock didn't bounce much on the news -- it's essentially flat this morning after rising a little over 3% yesterday.
Stock futures are up again. That didn't work out so well yesterday, when stocks lost steam at the end of the day, giving up all their gains and ending up sharply lower. That snapped a three-day winning streak for stocks.
But today's a new day.
Here's where things stand this morning:
Target's digital sales climb 141%
Target's (TGT) online sales skyrocketed 141% last quarter as the big box chain took advantage of Americans shopping in bulk from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Digital sales, which include home delivery and curbside pickup, accelerated as the outbreak spread. In February, Target's online sales grew 33% compared with the year prior. By April, they jumped 282%.
Target's sales at stores open for at least one year grew 10.8% during the quarter compared with the same period last year.
However, the sales growth came at a cost. Target's profit last quarter fell from a year ago because of higher supply chain and labor costs. Additionally, shoppers bought mostly groceries and daily essentials during the pandemic, instead of clothing. Groceries carry lower profit margins.
Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs
Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs because of the collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are proposing a major reorganization of our business to adapt to the new level of demand we are seeing from customers," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "As a result, we expect the loss of at least 9,000 roles from our global workforce of 52,000."
Rolls-Royce (RYCEF) said its civil aerospace business, which is concentrated in the United Kingdom and makes engines for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) planes, will bear the brunt of the restructuring.
CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds
CVS Health is returning more than $43 million it received from the federal government as part of coronavirus relief.
In a letter Tuesday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, CVS chief executive Larry Merlo indicated his company received the funds as part of the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. He said it was an automatic distribution from HHS and that CVS did not request the money.
The fund provides $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the HHS website.