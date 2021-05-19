Follow CNN Business
Inflation worries spook US stocks

By CNN Business

Updated 7:23 a.m. ET, May 19, 2021
49 min ago

Burger King launches new chicken sandwich nationwide

From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Burger King's new chicken sandwich is here, and it's entering a market that's more crowded than ever.

The burger chain first announced its new chicken sandwich in February. Since then, it has been rolling out the sandwich — served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce — across its US stores.

Burger King worked on its sandwich for about two years before bringing it to market, Ellie Doty, chief marketing office for Burger King North America, told CNN Business.

To help distinguish the product, Burger King also renamed the sandwich, calling it the Ch'King (previously, it had been referred to as the hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich.)

52 min ago

US stocks point to a lower opening

US stock futures sank again Wednesday morning as investors continue to fear inflation. Wall Street worries that if inflation gets out of hand, the Fed will be forced to wind down its easy money and bond-buying policies that are supporting the economy and stocks.

The Federal Reserve releases its latest minutes this afternoon.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

1 hr 7 min ago

'Without an inch of steel.' Soaring metal prices spell trouble for China's recovery

From CNN Business' Laura He

China and the United States are in a race for scarce commodities to rebuild their economies after the pandemic. That's pushing prices through the roof — and is now threatening to throw Beijing's recovery plans off course.

The cost of everything needed for China's post-pandemic infrastructure boom, from steel and coal to glass and cement, is soaring.

The price of rebar, a type of steel used to reinforce concrete, recently hit 6,200 yuan ($965) per metric ton in Shanghai, up 40% this year, and a new record high. Iron ore, which is used to make steel, has topped 1,240 yuan per metric ton ($194) on the Dalian Futures Exchange, a 25% increase since the start of the year.

