Inflation continues to be a buzzword in the market as investors fret over spikes in prices that might force a change in the Federal Reserve's ultra-loose policy. While the central bank doesn't have plans to do so, that doesn't seem to calm the market anymore.

Since the pandemic started, fiscal and monetary policy pushed in the same direction with no thought about how to unwind these policies again. Now that those conversations are happening, the market is reacting with volatility, said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

So what might come out of it?

"The Federal Reserve will do absolutely nothing," Schutte said. "The Federal Reserve has shifted and its primary mandate is employment."

And while employment is still way down from pre-pandemic levels, he expects the Fed "will sit on their hands until they absolutely have to do something," Schutte added.

That doesn't mean that the Fed is making a mistake. After all, the developed world's central banks struggled with too little inflation in recent years.