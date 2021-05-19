Follow CNN Business
The latest on Covid-19

House vote on Jan. 6 commission

Inflation worries spook US stocks

By CNN Business

Updated 9:40 AM ET, Wed May 19, 2021
10 min ago

Coinbase and Coindesk hit with outages

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Cryptocurrencies are tumbling today in the wake of a crackdown on digital currencies in China.

But the selloff has intensified enough that trading platforms Coinbase (COIN) and Coindesk both experienced outages early Wednesday. Coindesk was back up just before the market opened.

Bitcoin has plunged below $40,000 per coin and Ethereum slid below $2,500.

1 hr 29 min ago

Lowe's boosted by strong housing market, but stock falls anyway

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

The scintillating housing market continues to lift Lowe's (LOW). The home improvement retailer reported sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts, just like rival Home Depot (HD) did a day earlier.

Lowe's said Wednesday that it posted a net profit of $2.3 billion in the first quarter, a nearly 75% surge from the same period a year ago. Revenue was up almost 25% from the first quarter of 2020 — when the US economy went into a virtual standstill due to Covid-19.

CEO Marvin Ellison, a veteran Home Depot executive who joined Lowe's in 2018 after a brief stint as the head of struggling JCPenney, hinted that Lowe's gains may be coming at the expense of Home Depot. He said in the earnings release that the "outstanding performance" was due in part to "market share gains."

But that, as well as a solid outlook, wasn't enough to impress Wall Street. Lowe's shares fell about 2% in early trading, as inflation fears are once again rattling the market.

Inflation is helping Lowe's and Home Depot though. Rising lumber prices have been one of the factors propelling sales gains. And both stocks are still up about 20% year-to-date.

2 hr 17 min ago

Bitcoin plunges to $40,000 as China widens its crypto crackdown

From CNN Business' Laura He and Michelle Toh

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are plunging as anxiety spreads through the market — this time, after China took more steps to crack down on the digital coins.

The world's most heavily traded cryptocurrency plunged 10% Wednesday to trade at $40,728 per coin, according to Coindesk, a news and information website specializing in crypto assets. That's bitcoin's lowest level since February. It also represents a 36% drop since hitting a record $63,347 in April.

Read more here.

3 hr 5 min ago

Burger King launches new chicken sandwich nationwide

From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Burger King's new chicken sandwich is here, and it's entering a market that's more crowded than ever.

The burger chain first announced its new chicken sandwich in February. Since then, it has been rolling out the sandwich — served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce — across its US stores.

Burger King worked on its sandwich for about two years before bringing it to market, Ellie Doty, chief marketing office for Burger King North America, told CNN Business.

To help distinguish the product, Burger King also renamed the sandwich, calling it the Ch'King (previously, it had been referred to as the hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich.)

Read more here.

3 hr 9 min ago

US stocks point to a lower opening

US stock futures sank again Wednesday morning as investors continue to fear inflation. Wall Street worries that if inflation gets out of hand, the Fed will be forced to wind down its easy money and bond-buying policies that are supporting the economy and stocks.

The Federal Reserve releases its latest minutes this afternoon.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

3 hr 23 min ago

'Without an inch of steel.' Soaring metal prices spell trouble for China's recovery

From CNN Business' Laura He

China and the United States are in a race for scarce commodities to rebuild their economies after the pandemic. That's pushing prices through the roof — and is now threatening to throw Beijing's recovery plans off course.

The cost of everything needed for China's post-pandemic infrastructure boom, from steel and coal to glass and cement, is soaring.

The price of rebar, a type of steel used to reinforce concrete, recently hit 6,200 yuan ($965) per metric ton in Shanghai, up 40% this year, and a new record high. Iron ore, which is used to make steel, has topped 1,240 yuan per metric ton ($194) on the Dalian Futures Exchange, a 25% increase since the start of the year.

Read more here.