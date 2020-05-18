Dow soars 700 points on vaccine and bailout optimism: May 18, 2020
Stocks rally at the open
US stocks shot higher at Monday's opening bell, boosted by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and more fiscal and monetary stimulus to support the economy.
Drug maker Moderna (MRNA) reported encouraging results from the human safety trial of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. The company's stock soared 30% at the open.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank, as well as Congress, might need to more to support the American economy through the coronavirus recession, during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday night.
- The Dow opened up 2.9%, or 690 points.
- The S&P 500 kicked off 2.4%
- The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8% at the opening bell.
Commodities are soaring, too
Aside from stocks, which are soaring, commodities are rallying as well.
Gold prices rose to near eight-year highs, up 0.8% at $1,767.70 an ounce.
Meanwhile, US oil prices are up 9.6% at $32.25 a barrel.
SoftBank loses Jack Ma from its board and posts worst loss ever
SoftBank lost a major name from its board and confirmed historic losses on Monday — signs of turmoil at the Japanese conglomerate after it was battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a series of tech bets gone bad.
SoftBank reported an annual operating loss of 1.36 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) — its worst ever.
The losses were in line with the company's own recent forecasts and driven almost entirely by the Vision Fund, the $100 billion tech fund steered by SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son.
The Vision Fund and affiliated funds suffered operating losses of 1.9 trillion ($17.7 billion) for the fiscal year that ended in March, as the values of Uber (UBER), WeWork and other portfolio companies cratered due to Covid-19.