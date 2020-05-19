Home Depot spent $850 million in the first quarter to help out workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, what's good for employees isn't always great news for Wall Street. Earnings fell as a result of the added expenses.

Home Depot also suspended its 2020 outlook due to Covid-19. The company's sales did top forecasts, but it's unclear what demand will be like for the rest of the year -- especially since the housing market is expected to cool off.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) were down in premarket trading. Rival Lowe's (LOW), which reports earnings Wednesday morning, fell a bit too.

