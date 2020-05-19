People don't like going to the store during the pandemic. So when they do, they're buying in bulk.

Walmart (WMT), one of the biggest beneficiaries of that trend, reported sales at stores open at least a year soared 10% last quarter. Online sales spiked 74%.

Although Walmart recorded nearly 6% fewer transactions during the past three months, the average receipt soared 16.5%, the company said.

"As a result of the health crisis and related stay-at-home mandates, customers consolidated store shopping trips with larger average baskets and shifted more purchases to eCommerce," Walmart said in its earnings report.