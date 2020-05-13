The Federal Reserve has reached deep into its monetary policy toolbox -- but the emergency programs deployed by the central bank won't stick around forever.

"When this crisis is behind us, we will put these emergency tools away," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a virtual event at the Peterson Institute of International Economics.

Powell also stressed that the central bank has only lending power, not spending power, which means fiscal policy to stimulate spending might be required in the future.

Those fiscal tools might be costly, he noted. But they're also necessary.