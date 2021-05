A growing number of gas stations along the East Coast are without fuel as nervous drivers aggressively fill up their tanks following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for gasoline.

The panic-buying threatens to exacerbate the supply shock.

As of 9 pm ET Tuesday, 12.3% of gas stations in North Carolina and 8.6% in Virginia didn't have gasoline, according to outage figures reported by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand. The Virginia figure was up from 7.7% at 4p ET, while North Carolina was up from 8.5% previously.

