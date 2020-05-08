The recent stock market rebound has been fast and furious. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now up for the year. And at only 8% below its all-time high, the Nasdaq is out of both bear market and correction status. (A bear market is 20% from a peak while a correction is a more than 10% drop.)

The S&P 500 is no longer in a bear market either. It's 14% from its record high. And one market strategist has a bold prediction. Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services, says the blue chip index will continue rallying and hit a new all-time high of 3,500 before the presidential election. The S&P 500 peaked at just under 3,400 on February 19.

Ewing is bullish because he thinks that the number of people filing for jobless claims every week has peaked and that investors will continue to flock to the big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) that dominate the S&P 500.

Other experts are growing increasingly optimistic too. Matt Toms, chief investment officer of of fixed income at Voya Investment Management, said aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve to try and help consumers, businesses and even cities deal with the Covid-19 pandemic will help turn the market and economy around more quickly than skeptics think.