US stocks close higher, even as millions more file for unemployment: May 7, 2020
US stocks ended higher on Thursday, buoyed by investor optimism over the reopening of the US economy.
The market shrugged off another alarming number for weekly jobless claims, ahead of Friday’s jobs report, which is expected to be the worst monthly report on record. Over the past seven weeks, 33.5 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits.
- The Dow closed up 0.9%, or 211 points.
- The S&P 500 finished 1.2% higher.
- The Nasdaq Composite logged its fourth straight day of gains, ending up 1.4%. The index has now pared its losses incurred throughout the coronavirus crisis and is up 0.1% for the year.
Zoom buys encryption company to bolster security
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has become increasingly popular, but that's led to some high-profile privacy and security issues, as is clear to anyone who's had a group chat Zoom-bombed.
But Zoom is trying to fix its problems -- and as part of that strategy it announced Thursday it's buying Keybase, an encryption startup.
Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which is part of Zoom CEO Eric Yuan's plan to boost the company's security offerings within the next 90 days.
The move comes at a critical time for Zoom. While the service is still popular with individuals looking to catch up with friends, the security gaffes have led many schools and big businesses to stop using Zoom.
Instead, organizations are embracing rival offerings from tech giants Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Facebook (FB) and Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL). Verizon (VZ) is getting into the business, too, with its recent announcement of plans to buy Zoom competitor BlueJeans.
Investors liked the Keybase deal, as Zoom shares rose 6% Thursday. The stock, which is one of several IPOs from 2019 that's skyrocketed this year, is up more than 130% in 2020.
Will Trump's wish for negative rates come true?
Wall Street is buzzing about another unusual move in financial markets.
Futures contracts on Thursday began pricing in a slightly negative fed funds rate in early 2021 from the Federal Reserve.
At face value, that suggests investors believe the Fed will take President Trump's advice and embrace the subzero rates adopted by Europe and Japan.
Yet analysts told CNN Business the Fed funds market move -- coming just weeks after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever -- should be taken with a grain of salt. They blamed technical factors such as low liquidity and investor positioning.
“There’s some weirdness going on in that market. It went silly,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital.
Plus, though the Fed dropped rates to zero in March to fight the coronavirus crisis, the central bank's officials aren't fans of negative interest rates -- which critics say have done more harm than good.
“A straight read tells you the market expects the Fed will take rates negative. I fundamentally disagree with that view," said Mark Cabana, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America.
Then again, few imagined in January the Fed would be back at zero and buying unlimited amounts of bonds. Yet here we are.
Consumer spending collapses in April
No surprise here: consumer spending growth slowed in April.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's quarterly household spending survey found that people across the income spectrum reeled back their spending over the past several months. The country-wide lockdown to prevent further coronavirus infections began in March and was in full force in April with many workers working remotely. On top of that, businesses closed and laid off employees. All of this explains a decrease in consumer spending, which is the backbone of the US economy.
A quarter of survey respondents said their spending had reduced by as much as 5% compared with a year ago.
Notably, the decline in spending growth was the steepest for high-income earners making more than $100,000 per year, as well as respondents below the age of 40.
Spending cuts on vacations and trips were by far the largest, with only 12.5% of respondents reporting any such spending over the past four months, the lowest point on record for that kind of spending.
YouTube TV deal sends ViacomCBS stock higher
ViacomCBS (VIACA) shares soared 15% Thursday after the company announced an expanded distribution deal with YouTube TV.
The new multi-year deal with Google (GOOG) -- the parent company of YouTube TV -- will bring ViacomCBS networks like BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, MTV, TV Land, VH1 and Nickelodeon to the streaming service this summer.
The newly added networks will join other programming from ViacomCBS that's already on YouTube TV: CBS, CBS Sports and The CW, as well as the company's premium subscription services, including Showtime.
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the retail industry.
Neiman said in a statement that it entered into a restructuring agreement with creditors that will allow it to "substantially reduce debt and position the company for long-term growth."
The luxury retailer did not announce any store closings Thursday.
The company's history goes back 113 years to its first store in Dallas, which is still its home base. The company also operates the Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call chains, as well as a separate online outlet mytheresa.com, which is not included in the bankruptcy case, according to the company.
This Bud's for you...in China
The King of Beers didn't post regal results for the first quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) said Thursday that volume and sales for the first quarter fell due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. But there are some promising signs in China -- despite a more than 45% plunge in sales in that market.
AB InBev said in its earnings report Thursday that there was a "steady recovery" in beer sales at restaurants and retailers.
The company noted that "by the end of March, almost all our wholesalers had resumed operations" and that "the recovery rate has been consistently improving each week since the beginning of March." AB InBev has also re-opened all its breweries in China and said there are signs of improvement in South Korea too.
What's more, AB InBev expanded its market share lead in online beer sales, posting double-digit gains in volume thanks to partnerships with Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall and JD.com (JD).
Investors remain nervous though. Despite the fact that beer sales overall are booming in the United States, shares of BUD are down nearly 50% so far in 2020. The stock was flat Thursday.
Biotech Moderna says FDA approves Covid-19 vaccine trial
Shares of biotech company Moderna (MRNA) soared 10% in early trading Thursday after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved of its plan to conduct a phase 2 study of a vaccine it has developed to treat Covid-19. The stock is now up nearly 175% in 2020.
Moderna has been developing the vaccine with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But the unprofitable company has still yet to get any of its other drugs approved by the FDA and brought to market.
Moderna said in its earnings release Thursday that it is hoping to start the phase 2 trial soon and then conduct a phase 3 study of patients this summer. The goal is to have a vaccine approved by 2021.
Moderna is one of many biotechs and Big Pharma companies racing to find an effective treatment for the coronavirus. Drug giants Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) are working on vaccines, as are smaller biotechs Novavax (NVAX) and Inovio (INO).
And remdesivir, a drug made by Gilead Sciences (GILD) that was originally used for Ebola and other highly contagious diseases, has gotten a lot of attention as well. Officials at the World Health Organization have touted remdesivir as having the most potential or being a promising treatment for coronavirus patients. .
CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht and Amanda Watts contributed to this report