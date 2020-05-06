United Airlines is backing off its plans to cut employees' hours by 10 hours a week. But it still wants fewer hours for most of its employees.

The new "voluntary" program is a "new solution that meets our need to cut costs,” said United CEO Greg Hart in a memo to employees.

Full-time employees who agree to a reduction in hours would go from a 40 to 30-hour weeks, while retaining their full-time status. Part-time employees would go from 20 to 10-hour weeks.

Tuesday, the Machinists union, which represents 27,000 baggage handlers, customer service employees and other employees who work on the tarmac servicing planes, filed a suit seeking to block what was then a mandatory reduction in hours.

While the program is voluntary, Hart made it clear that it could become mandatory.

“We will monitor the participation rates and report back to you on the program’s performance at the end of June. Without a high level of participation, we will have no choice but to reconsider a mandatory reduction to 30 hours for our full-time employees.” he wrote.

The union says the change is a victory for the union's action.

"Thanks to your hard work and solidarity, we have won an important battle, we have not yet won the war," said Sito Pantoja, vice president of the union's transportation department, in a letter to members.