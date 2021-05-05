US stock futures were higher Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walked back earlier comments that the Fed may have to raise rates as the economy heats up.

Stocks fell Tuesday after Yellen said interest rates will have to head north to prevent the economy from overheating. As a former Fed Chair, investors viewed Yellen's comments as inside info.

But later in the day, Yellen said the Fed is independent, and she was not trying to influence Chair Jerome Powell's decision-making. She said she was neither making a prediction or a recommendation. That seemed to calm investors' nerves.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET: