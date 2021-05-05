Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

US stocks breathe a sigh of relief after Janet Yellen walks back rate-hike talk

By CNN Business

Updated 6:39 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Yellen walks back Fed comments and US stock futures inch higher

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures were higher Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walked back earlier comments that the Fed may have to raise rates as the economy heats up. 

Stocks fell Tuesday after Yellen said interest rates will have to head north to prevent the economy from overheating. As a former Fed Chair, investors viewed Yellen's comments as inside info.

But later in the day, Yellen said the Fed is independent, and she was not trying to influence Chair Jerome Powell's decision-making. She said she was neither making a prediction or a recommendation. That seemed to calm investors' nerves.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

21 min ago

Krispy Kreme files IPO paperwork

From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Krispy Kreme is preparing to go public — again.

The doughnut company said on Tuesday that it has confidentially filed paperwork related to a public offering of its stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The number of shares that will be offered and their price range has not been determined, the company said, adding that the IPO is expected to happen after the SEC completes its review.

Read more here.

20 min ago

Ethereum is leaving bitcoin in the crypto dust

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Hunter S. Thompson once wrote, "There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of an ether binge." He was referring to the intoxicating drug, not the cryptocurrency.

But ethereum investors may have reasons for fear and loathing, too.

The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency has soared even more than bitcoin (XBT) in 2021 thanks to non-fungible token mania and increased adoption of ethereum — ether, for short.

Read more here.