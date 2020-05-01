Constellation Brands is increasing its ownership stake in the world’s largest cannabis company by market capitalization.

The alcohol company, a subsidiary of Constellation, which distributes such brands like as Corona beer in North America, infused $245 million in Canopy Growth by exercising 18.9 million warrants, the companies announced Friday. The purchase represented a 5.1% share Canopy Growth, and Constellation now owns a 38.6% stake in the Canadian cannabis company.

"While global legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity in this evolving market is substantial," Bill Newlands, Constellation’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The transaction comes at a time when Canopy Growth is drastically cutting costs by exiting countries entirely, closing down greenhouses, and laying off more than 750 employees since the beginning of March.