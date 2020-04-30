Stocks close out April with their best monthly gains since 1987

Apple said its revenue reached $58.3 billion in the quarter ended in March, a 1% increase from a year earlier. That beat analyst estimates, but fell far short of Apple's pre-coronavirus guidance of between $63 and $67 billion.

The company began facing the fallout from the coronavirus early on, as the pandemic spread through China, where the bulk of iPhone manufacturing takes place. Apple warned in February that it would miss its previous revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2020. China is also one of the company's biggest markets, accounting for roughly 15% of its overall revenue.

The results come right after it posted record earnings in the last three months of 2019, spurred by the resurgence of iPhone sales thanks to its latest flagship device, the iPhone 11.

And the pandemic hasn't stopped Apple from continuing to roll out new devices — it launched a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE earlier this month, as well as new models of the iPad and Macbook Air in March.